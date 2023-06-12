Little Caesars Employee Kills Co-Worker Inside Store Over ‘Disagreement,’ Cops Say

Authorities in Arizona say a man employed at a Little Caesars restaurant has been arrested by following the fatal shooting of a co-worker.

Officers from the Glendale Police Department responded to the scene on Friday, just before 11 a.m. after they receiving reports of an employee shooting a fellow worker “multiple times.”

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a 28-year-old male victim who succumbed to his injuries at the location. The suspected shooter was holed up in a bathroom.

The police were able to successfully detain the suspect without incident.

No additional injuries reported at the scene, and authorities say no customers were present inside the establishment during the time of the shooting.

“We all have someone that we don’t necessarily get along with at work but really, is this the answer?,” a resident of the area told Gray News. “No, because when you kill a person, you kill their family. That person doesn’t have a father or a mother anymore. Or a brother, or a sister. And for what? A conflict at work?”

The investigation is ongoing.

