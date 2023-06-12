Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    News

    Little Caesars Employee Kills Co-Worker Inside Store Over ‘Disagreement,’ Cops Say

    By

    Jun 12, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Little Caesars Employee Kills Co-Worker Inside Store Over ‘Disagreement,’ Cops Say

    Authorities in Arizona say a man employed at a Little Caesars restaurant has been arrested by following the fatal shooting of a co-worker.

    Officers from the Glendale Police Department responded to the scene on Friday, just before 11 a.m. after they receiving reports of an employee shooting a fellow worker “multiple times.”

    Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a 28-year-old male victim who succumbed to his injuries at the location. The suspected shooter was holed up in a bathroom.

    The police were able to successfully detain the suspect without incident.

    No additional injuries reported at the scene, and authorities say no customers were present inside the establishment during the time of the shooting.

    “We all have someone that we don’t necessarily get along with at work but really, is this the answer?,” a resident of the area told Gray News. “No, because when you kill a person, you kill their family. That person doesn’t have a father or a mother anymore. Or a brother, or a sister. And for what? A conflict at work?”

    The investigation is ongoing.

    The post Little Caesars Employee Kills Co-Worker Inside Store Over ‘Disagreement,’ Cops Say appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘The Idol’ Episode 2 Recap: A Hellish Video Shoot Ends in Blood, Bruises, and a Breakdown

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Is Triumphant at 76th Tony Awards

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    Children who survived for 40 days in Colombian jungle recover as details emerge

    Jun 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Little Caesars Employee Kills Co-Worker Inside Store Over ‘Disagreement,’ Cops Say

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    ‘The Idol’ Episode 2 Recap: A Hellish Video Shoot Ends in Blood, Bruises, and a Breakdown

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Is Triumphant at 76th Tony Awards

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    Children who survived for 40 days in Colombian jungle recover as details emerge

    Jun 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy