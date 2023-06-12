Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    WAFA: Palestinian shot, four detained during Israeli raid in Nablus

    By

    Jun 12, 2023

    NNA – A Palestinian youth was Monday shot by Israeli gunfire, while four others were detained, during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

    Security sources told WAFA that the Israeli army raided several neighborhoods in the city, broke into a slain Palestinianrsquo;s house and ransacked a coffee shop before firing live bullets and toxic gas, injuring a youth with a live bullet in his foot.

    The sources added that the soldiers raided several villages and towns south of Nablus, and detained four Palestinians, including a minor.–WAFAnbsp;

