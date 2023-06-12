Aoun: Every political party enjoys right to choose presidential candidate without being accused of treason

Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    NNA – Former Lebanese President, General Michel Aoun, on Monday said via his Twitter account: quot;Our system is democratic and our constitution guarantees freedom of opinion. Accordingly, every political party has the right to choose a presidential candidate without being accused of treachery and being subjected to threats (hellip;). Respect for others and their rights is the basis of national unity and coexistence, and whoever wants to preserve the homeland must respect these principles.rdquo;nbsp;

