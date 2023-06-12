NATO: Air Defender 23 to be biggest exercise ever

NNA – The German Air Force is facing its biggest challenge in decades: After four years of preparation, thenbsp;NATOnbsp;military exercise Air Defender 23 is set to beginnbsp;on Monday, June 12.

It#39;s the biggest drill of its type since the military alliance was formed in 1949, and Germany will serve as the host and logistical hub.

From June 12 to 23, up to 250 aircraft will be stationed across six military bases, with 25 countries taking part. The US alone is sending 100 aircraft across the Atlantic. In the air, participants will train in crisis situations over three flight zones: over northern Germany in the North Sea, in the eastnbsp;and in a small strip of southern Germany. These zones will be alternately closed to civilian aircraft each day for several hours.–DWnbsp;

