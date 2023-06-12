There’s One Big Obstacle to Convicting Trump: South Florida

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The decision to prosecute Donald Trump in South Florida appears to be centered around keeping the case airtight and avoiding a potential retrial—but it’s also one that could cost the Department of Justice a conviction at all.

For starters, the court district’s supposedly “random” assignment wheel placed the case in front of Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee who previously tried to derail this very investigation.

And at the tail end, prosecutors will inevitably face a stark reality when seeking 12 impartial jurors at a trial: Florida’s increasingly right-wing politics. Florida’s embrace of MAGA politics—as well as its acceptance of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new brand of far-right authoritarianism—could be a real problem for prosecutors trying to get a unanimous guilty verdict.

