Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Maronite Church Synod activities kick off in Bkerki

    By

    Jun 12, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The Patriarchal edifice in Bkerki on Monday kicked off the activities of the Maronite Churchrsquo;s Synod headed by Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, in the presence of bishops representing sects in Lebanon and abroad.nbsp;

    ldquo;The Patriarchate is at an equal distance from all the presidential candidates and supports the accomplishment of the presidential election with a consensual and democratic spirit,rdquo; Al-Rahi stressed in his opening speech.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A prominent venture capitalist said remote work ‘fooled’ leaders because it worked initially

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    I swapped alcohol for ‘Psychedelic Water’ popular among sober-curious people online. I found it’s the perfect drink to avoid social anxiety without a hangover.

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan Agrees Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

    Jun 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A prominent venture capitalist said remote work ‘fooled’ leaders because it worked initially

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    I swapped alcohol for ‘Psychedelic Water’ popular among sober-curious people online. I found it’s the perfect drink to avoid social anxiety without a hangover.

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan Agrees Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    Silvio Berlusconi: Flashy media mogul and political populist

    Jun 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy