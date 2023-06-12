Maronite Church Synod activities kick off in Bkerki

NNA – The Patriarchal edifice in Bkerki on Monday kicked off the activities of the Maronite Churchrsquo;s Synod headed by Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, in the presence of bishops representing sects in Lebanon and abroad.nbsp;

ldquo;The Patriarchate is at an equal distance from all the presidential candidates and supports the accomplishment of the presidential election with a consensual and democratic spirit,rdquo; Al-Rahi stressed in his opening speech.nbsp;

=============R.H.