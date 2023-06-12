Jihad Azour’s candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and national accord

NNA – Former Minister Jihad Azour issued a statement on Monday in which he thanked the political parties and blocs, the independent and Change MPs who nominated him as a quot;moderate and inclusivequot; candidate for the presidency at a stage that is quot;one of the most delicate and difficult in the history of our beloved country.quot;nbsp;nbsp;

In the statement, Azour stated that quot;I do not want my candidacy to be the minimum intersection between the positions and projects of the various political forces, but rather the maximum convergence between the dreams of the Lebanese men and women for a homeland that we all deserve, a free, independent and prosperous master.quot;nbsp;nbsp;

He stated he is not quot;the scion of an old political family [hellip;] Nor am I the son of a partisan experience with full respect for the Lebanese parties without exception.quot;nbsp;nbsp;

He denied being a quot;championquot; of one sect in the face of another sect, saying that he belongs to the Lebanese experience, affirming that quot;Jihad Azour is not a challenge to anyone.quot;nbsp;nbsp;

Jihad Azour stated that the only challenge is restoring this experience, with all the reforms it requires, for future generations to meet the opportunities he had, instead of ending up with desperate generations carried to Western and Easters countries quot;by one of the most dangerous waves of migration in Lebanon#39;s modern history.quot;nbsp;nbsp;

He affirmed that his candidacy is a call for unity, breaking alignments, and searching for common grounds to get out of the crisis.nbsp;

In the statement, he revealed that the quot;giganticquot; economic challenges Lebanon is facing and the serious social unrest the country and its people are experiencing are not just abstract concepts or statistics and numbers.nbsp; nbsp;

quot;They are bitter daily experiences that the Lebanese live, united by fatigue, anxiety, and fear of the future. They are the stories of the daily struggle to cover the minimum elements of human dignity.quot;nbsp;nbsp;

He stated that they have no choice but to put aside divisions, transcend narrow alignments and considerations, and unite on one common goal, which is to save our country, adding that the Lebanese and the younger generation deserve that their leaders seek to fortify the country#39;s unity with a comprehensive rescue project that crosses sects and alignments.nbsp;nbsp;

quot;Indeed, Lebanon#39;s problems are not easy to solve, but they can be dealt with. Throughout my human and practical experience, I have learned that complex problems do not solve themselves, nor do they disappear by ignoring or wishing. At the same time, I saw for myself the enormous capacity for recovery and growth when there are the right strategies, the sincere will to change, and the reliance on joint action,quot; the statement added.nbsp;nbsp;

Affirming, quot;We are all concerned with breaking the isolation of our country as much as possible.quot;nbsp;nbsp;

Azour noted that he wants his candidacy to be an inspiration for hope, not a reason for fear, and a contribution to the solution and not an element added to the crisis, saying that since he belongs to the school of dialogue and convergence, quot;I start from here with an outstretched hand so that the dialogue includes all components and partner political forces in the country based on convergence to achieve a national consensus that Lebanon needs most.quot;nbsp;nbsp;

Additionally, he stated that he is here on a simple and significant mission, which is to get out of the situation as soon as possible and to establish a prosperous future in which Lebanon will return to being a source of radiance and leadership thanks to the scientific and cultural capabilities of its children and youth.nbsp;nbsp;

quot;The soul and pulse of Lebanon are its people, who on every occasion expressed their yearning for cohesion, unity, and joy in our common Lebanese identity that transcends any regional, religious, or political affiliation,quot; the statement continued.nbsp;nbsp;

However, Jihad Azour confirmed that translating this aspiration into reality requires a set of elements, the foremost of which is complete independence from any external interference, protection of the land and full sovereignty, restoration of consideration for the state and its institutions, adherence to the constitution, and the fortification of the national accord through its full implementation with all its components.nbsp;nbsp;

Adding that, he will also work, in cooperation with everyone, to reconnect what was severed with the Arab surroundings and with other countries of the world.nbsp;nbsp;

quot;I am committed to leading this change, and I cannot do it alone. I need every Lebanese woman and man to be part of this adventure so that we can work hand in hand to restore Lebanon#39;s glory and ensure a prosperous future for all of us. And if I am lucky, I will seek to be the bridge to the future, reconciliation, and the guarantee of coexistence based on trust, cooperation, and openness,quot; Jihad Azour affirmed in the statement.

