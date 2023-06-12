Mikati chairs meeting over electricity dossier in Palestinian, Syrian refugee camps

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday chaired a meeting at the Grand Serail to discuss the electricity dossier in Palestinian and Syrian refugee camps, in the presence of Caretaker Energy and Water Minister, Walid Fayyad, United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Aid, Imran Reza, UNRWAnbsp; Affairs Directornbsp;nbsp;in Lebanon, Dorothee Klaus, Electriciteacute; du Liban chairman, Kamal Hayek, and others.

Following the meeting, Minister Fayyad announced that quot;electricity bills must be paid with the cost of production, distribution, maintenance, and salaries.rdquo;

quot;The Lebanese are not required to cover the cost of power consumption by Syrians and Palestinians. Each party must cover the cost of its own consumption,quot; he added.

Fayyad went on to explain that there would be two technical committees; the first dealing Syrian camps, and the second dealing with Palestinian camps. ldquo;Electriciteacute; du Liban has finished setting up about 900 meters in Syrian camps,rdquo; he added.

In response to a question about the UN and UNRWA agreement to cover the costs, Fayyadnbsp;said,nbsp;quot;They have expressed their willingness to address this issue and seek solutions, and I found it very necessary to draw their attention to this pressing issue.rdquo;

