Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikdad visits Syrian Embassy HQ in Riyadh, inspects preparations for its reopening

    NNA – Within the framework of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad, and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the ongoing preparations at the headquarters of the Syrian Embassy in the capital, Riyadh, for reopening it.

    ldquo;Minister Mikdad and his accompanying delegation visited the headquarters of the Syrian embassy in Riyadh to inspect the readiness of the building and the ongoing preparations for reopening the embassy, especially in terms of resuming the provision of consular services to the Syrian community in Saudi Arabia as soon as possible,rdquo; Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

    Minister Mikdad and his accompanying delegation arrived on Sunday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, where he was received by senior officials at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Mikdad is participating in the 2ndnbsp;ministerial meeting of the Arab states with the countries of the Pacific islands, which began its work yesterday at the level of experts.–SANAnbsp;

