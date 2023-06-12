Berlusconi: Meloni pays tribute to ‘influential fighter’

NNA – Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Monday paid tribute to the ex premier and leader of government coalition partner Forza Italia (FI), Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away earlier, describing him as one of the most influential figures in the history of Italy. quot;Silvio Berlusconi was above all a fighter, he was a man who was never afraid to stand up for his convictions, and it was exactly that courage and determination that made him one of the most influential men in the history of Italy,quot; said Meloni in a video message, hailing his quot;real breakthroughs in the world of politics, communication and businessquot;.

quot;With him, Italy learned that it never had to have limits imposed on it. It learned that it never had to give up. With him we fought, won, lost many battles. And also for him we will achieve the goals that we set together. Goodbye Silvio,quot; she added.mdash;ANSA

