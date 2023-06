NNA -nbsp;Russian President Vladimir Putin called Italy#39;s Silvio Berlusconi a dear friend and an outstanding politician in a tribute to the former prime minister who died on Monday aged 86.

quot;For me, Silvio was a dear person, a true friend. I have always sincerely admired his wisdom, his ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations,quot; Putin said in a message of condolence. — Reuters

