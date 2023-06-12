Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches developments with French Ambassador, meets South African Ambassador

    NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, South Africarsquo;s Ambassador to Lebanon and Syria Barry Philip Gilder, and they discussed the current general situation in Lebanon and the region, and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

    Speaker Berri also met in Ain El-Tineh, with French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, with whom he discussed the latest political developments and the general situation, especially the presidential election entitlement.

    Ambassador Grillo made no statement on emerging.

