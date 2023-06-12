Mikati to UNIFIL’S Lazaro: Lebanon committed to provisions of 1701, coordination between Lebanese Army and UNIFIL

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday reaffirmed quot;Lebanon#39;s commitment to the provisions of International Resolution 1701 and coordination between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces to maintain stability in the south and along the Lebanese borders.quot;

Moreover, the Premiere called on the United Nations to quot;pressure Israel to stop its repeated violations of the Blue Line and of Lebanese sovereignty and to stop activities within Lebanese territories because this matter sparks serious tensions.quot;

nbsp;quot;Lebanon adheres to its right to recover its occupied lands and not to abandon them,rdquo; Mikati added.

The Prime Ministerrsquo;s words came before UNIFIL Commander-in-Chief, General Aroldo Lazaro, who visited him in the company of UNIFIL Deputy Head of Mission, Herve Lecoq.

The meeting, which also took place in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, also touched on the security situation in South Lebanon.

