Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati to UNIFIL’S Lazaro: Lebanon committed to provisions of 1701, coordination between Lebanese Army and UNIFIL

    By

    Jun 12, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday reaffirmed quot;Lebanon#39;s commitment to the provisions of International Resolution 1701 and coordination between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces to maintain stability in the south and along the Lebanese borders.quot;

    Moreover, the Premiere called on the United Nations to quot;pressure Israel to stop its repeated violations of the Blue Line and of Lebanese sovereignty and to stop activities within Lebanese territories because this matter sparks serious tensions.quot;

    nbsp;quot;Lebanon adheres to its right to recover its occupied lands and not to abandon them,rdquo; Mikati added.

    The Prime Ministerrsquo;s words came before UNIFIL Commander-in-Chief, General Aroldo Lazaro, who visited him in the company of UNIFIL Deputy Head of Mission, Herve Lecoq.

    The meeting, which also took place in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, also touched on the security situation in South Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ======================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A prominent venture capitalist said remote work ‘fooled’ leaders because it worked initially

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    I swapped alcohol for ‘Psychedelic Water’ popular among sober-curious people online. I found it’s the perfect drink to avoid social anxiety without a hangover.

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan Agrees Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

    Jun 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A prominent venture capitalist said remote work ‘fooled’ leaders because it worked initially

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    I swapped alcohol for ‘Psychedelic Water’ popular among sober-curious people online. I found it’s the perfect drink to avoid social anxiety without a hangover.

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan Agrees Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    Silvio Berlusconi: Flashy media mogul and political populist

    Jun 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy