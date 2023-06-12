Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    News

    JPMorgan has settled a class-action lawsuit with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

    By

    Jun 12, 2023 , , , , , ,
    JPMorgan has settled a class-action lawsuit with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

    Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

    JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement over a class-action lawsuit filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims in November.

    “The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse,” JPMorgan said in a statement.

    The lawsuit had been filed in Manhattan by an unnamed victim.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A prominent venture capitalist said remote work ‘fooled’ leaders because it worked initially

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    I swapped alcohol for ‘Psychedelic Water’ popular among sober-curious people online. I found it’s the perfect drink to avoid social anxiety without a hangover.

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan Agrees Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

    Jun 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A prominent venture capitalist said remote work ‘fooled’ leaders because it worked initially

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    I swapped alcohol for ‘Psychedelic Water’ popular among sober-curious people online. I found it’s the perfect drink to avoid social anxiety without a hangover.

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan Agrees Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    Silvio Berlusconi: Flashy media mogul and political populist

    Jun 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy