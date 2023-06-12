JPMorgan has settled a class-action lawsuit with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement over a class-action lawsuit filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims in November.

“The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse,” JPMorgan said in a statement.

The lawsuit had been filed in Manhattan by an unnamed victim.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

