Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Saab broaches general situation with Ambassador of Belarus

    By

    Jun 12, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Monday received in his office at the parliament, the non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Lebanon Yury Sluka, accompanied by the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Belarus to Lebanon, Elie Sarkis.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the overall general situation and the current internal entitlements.

    They also discussed the possibility of consolidating the bilateral relations between the two countries through parliamentary friendship committees, and seeking to find new markets with the aim of increasing the import and export movement between the two countries, according to a statement from Bou Saab#39;s office.

    nbsp;

    =================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A prominent venture capitalist said remote work ‘fooled’ leaders because it worked initially

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    I swapped alcohol for ‘Psychedelic Water’ popular among sober-curious people online. I found it’s the perfect drink to avoid social anxiety without a hangover.

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan Agrees Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

    Jun 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A prominent venture capitalist said remote work ‘fooled’ leaders because it worked initially

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    I swapped alcohol for ‘Psychedelic Water’ popular among sober-curious people online. I found it’s the perfect drink to avoid social anxiety without a hangover.

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan Agrees Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    Silvio Berlusconi: Flashy media mogul and political populist

    Jun 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy