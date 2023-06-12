Bou Saab broaches general situation with Ambassador of Belarus

NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Monday received in his office at the parliament, the non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Lebanon Yury Sluka, accompanied by the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Belarus to Lebanon, Elie Sarkis.

Discussions reportedly touched on the overall general situation and the current internal entitlements.

They also discussed the possibility of consolidating the bilateral relations between the two countries through parliamentary friendship committees, and seeking to find new markets with the aim of increasing the import and export movement between the two countries, according to a statement from Bou Saab#39;s office.

=================== L.Y