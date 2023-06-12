Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman

    By

    Jun 12, 2023 , ,

    NNA -nbsp;nbsp;Iran on Monday said it has continued indirect negotiations with the Unites States through the Sultanate of Oman over its nuclear deal and a possible prisoner swap.

    In recent days, the two capitals have denied media reports that they were close to reaching an interim deal to replace the 2015 accord.
    ldquo;We welcome the efforts of Omani officials and we exchanged messages with the other party through this mediatorrdquo; over the lifting of US sanctions, Iranrsquo;s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Monday.

    ldquo;We have never stopped the diplomatic processes,rdquo; he added during his weekly press conference, emphasising that the talks ldquo;were not secret.rdquo;

    Kanani on Monday said a prisoner exchange could be agreed ldquo;in the near future,rdquo; provided that Washington exhibits ldquo;the same level of seriousnessrdquo; as Tehran. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ==================nbsp;

    By

