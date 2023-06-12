JPMorgan Agrees Multimillion-Dollar Settlement for Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

HANDOUT

JPMorgan has reached an agreement with a victim of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to settle a proposed class-action lawsuit which accused the bank of enabling his abuse of women and girls for over a decade.

The complaint—brought by a woman known as Jane Doe—had also accused one of the bank’s former executives, Jes Staley, of sexual assault. More than 100 women were expected to join the suit.

The financial giant announced the settlement on Monday morning, following Staley’s under-oath questioning over the weekend as part of the case.

