Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Caretaker Minister Halabi broaches educational affairs with Tunisian Ambassador

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, on Monday welcomed in his office at the ministry, Tunisian Ambassador to Lebanon, Bouraoui Limam, accompanied by the Embassyrsquo;s Acting Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires, Reda Shahidiye.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the bilateral cultural relations, educational cooperation and university exchange programs between the two countries.

    Caretaker Minister Al-Halabi received from Ambassador Limam an invitation from his Tunisian counterpart to participate in the Arab Forum for Educational Policies, to be hosted by Tunisia next July, with the participation of Arab Ministers of Education.

    The Tunisian ambassador also presented the possibility of renewing the memorandum of understanding and the university scholarship program.

    Minister Al-Halabi welcomed the Ambassador and the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires, stressing quot;the depth of the historical relationship between the two peoples and the two countries.quot;

