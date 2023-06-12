UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse

NNA -nbsp;UBS announced Monday it had finalised the takeover of its former rival Credit Suisse, clearing the way for the Herculean task of integrating two of the world#39;s most important banks.

The mega-merger of the biggest banks in Switzerland will be closely watched by clients, employees, politicians and regulators.

quot;UBS has completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse today, crossing an important milestone,quot; the bank said in a statement.

quot;Credit Suisse Group AG has been merged into UBS Group AG and the combined entity will operate as a consolidated banking group.quot;nbsp; — AFP

================ L.Y