Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse

    By

    Jun 12, 2023 , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;UBS announced Monday it had finalised the takeover of its former rival Credit Suisse, clearing the way for the Herculean task of integrating two of the world#39;s most important banks.

    The mega-merger of the biggest banks in Switzerland will be closely watched by clients, employees, politicians and regulators.

    quot;UBS has completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse today, crossing an important milestone,quot; the bank said in a statement.

    quot;Credit Suisse Group AG has been merged into UBS Group AG and the combined entity will operate as a consolidated banking group.quot;nbsp; — AFP

