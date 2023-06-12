EDL Workers and Employees’ Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

NNA -nbsp;The Workers and Employees#39; Union of Electriciteacute; du Liban (EDL) has announced a warning strike and work stoppage at all EDL centers, including the suspension of printing and delivery of invoices, for three days starting from Tuesday, June 13, 2023, until Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Maintenance and investment departments in the production plants and primary substations are exempted from the strike.

The Union clarified in a statement:

quot;The Workers and Employees#39; Union of EDL held its meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023, to assess the latest developments concerning labor demands:

Healthcare and Medical Care:

The Union emphasizes what it previously mentioned in its statement regarding the first part of preparing a terms and conditions book for a health and medical insurance company, not a management company. The Union draws attention to the fact that the administrative directorate can only hold a meeting with the presence of the general controller, as it is part of the dispute over the terms and conditions book, which has been hindered until now.

Regarding the second part, to avoid confusion, the Union expressed gratitude to the general director for the personal effort he exerted concerning the medical condition of the financial director (as stated in its letter registered with the General Directorate Secretariat under number 1336, dated May 23, 2023). The Union also recalls that workers and employees are still subjected to humiliation and insults in hospitals and laboratories.

Financial Support:

The Union regrets the absence of mentioning financial support according to the national emergency plan to revitalize the electricity and healthcare sectors in the referral document sent to the administrative directorate. Instead, there was procrastination and baseless accusations against the Union while ignoring the fact that we know nothing about the salaries of workers and employees today.

Has financial support become just a rumor in the face of the plans to include a clause in the 2023 budget in favor of service providers, amounting to double the financial support for workers and employees?

Given this dire living, economic, healthcare, and financial situation that workers and employees of EDL have reached, along with the repeated promises that have yielded no results, the Workers and Employees#39; Union of EDL declares the warning strike and work stoppage at all EDL centers, including the suspension of printing and delivery of invoices, for three days starting from Tuesday, June 13, 2023, until Thursday, June 15, 2023.quot;nbsp;

