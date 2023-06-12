Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object

    By

    Jun 12, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;A pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing Japan#39;s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was cancelled Monday because of a suspicious object which was later found not to be dangerous, local media reported.

    Tetsuya Yamagami had been due to appear at Nara District Court for an afternoon hearing over Abe#39;s broad-daylight shooting that shocked the world in July last year.

    But the building was evacuated and the session cancelled after a suspicious item, reportedly a cardboard box addressed to Yamagami, was delivered to the court.

    Authorities later confirmed the box contained documents and was not dangerous, having taken it to an open area for a bomb squad to investigate, Jiji Press and other outlets said.

    Police and the court did not immediately confirm details when contacted by AFP. –AFP

    By

