Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object

NNA -nbsp;A pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing Japan#39;s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was cancelled Monday because of a suspicious object which was later found not to be dangerous, local media reported.

Tetsuya Yamagami had been due to appear at Nara District Court for an afternoon hearing over Abe#39;s broad-daylight shooting that shocked the world in July last year.

But the building was evacuated and the session cancelled after a suspicious item, reportedly a cardboard box addressed to Yamagami, was delivered to the court.

Authorities later confirmed the box contained documents and was not dangerous, having taken it to an open area for a bomb squad to investigate, Jiji Press and other outlets said.

Police and the court did not immediately confirm details when contacted by AFP. –AFP

