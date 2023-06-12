Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    GS’s Baissari meets Lebanese-Kuwaiti Businessmen Council delegation, Danish ambassador, Karim Pakradouni

    By

    Jun 12, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Monday received in his office, a delegation from the Lebanese-Kuwaiti Businessmen Council, headed by Asaad Al-Saqqal, with talks reportedly touching on the Councilrsquo;s activities.

    Brigadier General Baissari also met with the Danish Ambassador to Lebanon, Christoffer Vivike, and discussed with him matters of common interest.

    Baissari then received former President of the Kataeb Party, Karim Pakradouni, with whom he discussed the general situation.

    nbsp;

    ============ L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Dead’ Woman Wakes In Coffin At Her Own Funeral

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    MANHUNT: Kentucky Police Officer Shot By ‘High-Powered Rifle’ While Sitting In Patrol Car

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    The Best Credit Cards With Travel Insurance of June 2023

    Jun 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Dead’ Woman Wakes In Coffin At Her Own Funeral

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    MANHUNT: Kentucky Police Officer Shot By ‘High-Powered Rifle’ While Sitting In Patrol Car

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    The Best Credit Cards With Travel Insurance of June 2023

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    Truck Driver Killed In I-95 Collapse In Philadelphia ID’ed

    Jun 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy