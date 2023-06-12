GS’s Baissari meets Lebanese-Kuwaiti Businessmen Council delegation, Danish ambassador, Karim Pakradouni

NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Monday received in his office, a delegation from the Lebanese-Kuwaiti Businessmen Council, headed by Asaad Al-Saqqal, with talks reportedly touching on the Councilrsquo;s activities.

Brigadier General Baissari also met with the Danish Ambassador to Lebanon, Christoffer Vivike, and discussed with him matters of common interest.

Baissari then received former President of the Kataeb Party, Karim Pakradouni, with whom he discussed the general situation.

