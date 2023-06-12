Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    Working With AI May Make You Lonelier and Drink More, Study Finds

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    Much has been made about the disruptions that artificial intelligence is bringing to the workforce in the past few months. While we’ve yet to see whether or not AI will be the existential, world-ending threat that some people make it out to be, there’s no doubt that it’s already making a big impact on people’s livelihoods.

    And, it turns out, AI might cause a whole lot of headaches even if it doesn’t steal your job.

    An international team of researchers published a study on Monday in the Journal of Applied Psychology where they found workers that frequently interacted with AI for their jobs were more likely to experience loneliness, insomnia, and increased rates of drinking when compared to those that didn’t. The authors note that this underscores the innate human need for social interactions in and out of the workplace.

