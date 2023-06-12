Video shows Ukrainian artillery raking a Russian tank convoy near the front lines, destroying one of the T-72s

A Ukrainian soldier checks a wrecked Russian tank outside of the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, on April 1, 2022.

A video shows Ukrainian artillery raking a Russian tank convoy and destroying a T-72.

Russia has lost over 2,000 tanks since the war began, and Ukraine around 3,500, according to Oryx.

Both sides have seen heavy fighting and back-and-forth losses along the front lines.

A new video shows Ukrainian artillery destroying a Russian T-72 tank near the front lines of the Zaporizhzhia region, raking a tank convoy along dirt roads and dense shrubbery.

The video, posted on Twitter by a Ukrainian weapons tracker on Monday, appears to show a long convoy of Russian tanks moving through an area south of the small village of Robotyune. In the video, Ukrainian artillery begins targeting the convoy, barely missing the Soviet-made tanks.

One tank, a T-72B, moves into dense trees before being targeted and hit, going up in flames as the remaining assets disperse.

Another video shows a similar situation in Staromaiorske, Donetsk, where Ukrainian forces destroyed a T-80BVM using a suicide drone.

A few seconds of the video show the drone’s perspective as it closes in on the tank. After the FPV loitering munition strikes, the tank’s internal ammunition catches fire, eventually wrecking the T-80BVM.

While Russia has lost significantly more of its tank assets since the war began last year — over 2,000 compared to Ukraine’s 528, according to Oryx — both sides have seen fierce fighting and back-and-forth combat.

