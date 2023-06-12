Watch This Origami Robot Shapeshift for Space Travel

EPFL

While robots in space might have you thinking of the snarky droids of Star Wars or even the nefarious HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey, most of them are much more limited in what they can do. For example, NASA’s Astrobee is a cube-shaped bot that zooms around the International Space Station. Several of these are already aboard the station helping crew members with little tasks like taking stock of inventory and recording experiments using its on-board cameras and sensors. But that’s pretty much all they can do.

However, as NASA and the rest of the world has its sights set on interplanetary exploration—with eventual crewed trips to the moon and Mars—robots will play a much larger role in helping us get there. Since space will be limited on the rockets, though, whatever bots come with us will have to be flexible both figuratively and literally.

That’s why a team of researchers at Switzerland’s Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) engineered an origami-inspired robot called Mori3 that can morph itself into nearly any 3D object. In a paper published by the team in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence on Monday, the authors say that the design is modular, allowing astronauts to use it for a wide variety of purposes in space travel.

