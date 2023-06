Mark Wilson/Getty

The Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan is stepping down after nine years atop the paper, he said in an email to staffers on Monday. His last day will be August 1.

“We have accomplished one of the most extraordinary transformations in modern media history,” Ryan wrote to staffers. “We have evolved from a primarily local print newspaper to become a global digital publication.”

Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos, the Post’s owner, named Patty Stonesifer as interim CEO.

