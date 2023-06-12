Sis-in-Law Eviscerates Woman Accused of Poisoning Hubby in Court

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook

The Utah mom accused of poisoning her husband—and later writing a children’s book about grief—allegedly refused to help with his funeral and physically attacked her sister-in-law just days after his death.

“I will never forget the look in her eyes when she attacked me that Sunday morning,” Amy Richins told a packed Third District courtroom on Monday. “It took four people to pull her off me that day.”

“I never knew evil like this existed.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.