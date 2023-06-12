Mon. Jun 12th, 2023

    News

    Sis-in-Law Eviscerates Woman Accused of Poisoning Hubby in Court

    By

    Jun 12, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Sis-in-Law Eviscerates Woman Accused of Poisoning Hubby in Court

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook

    The Utah mom accused of poisoning her husband—and later writing a children’s book about grief—allegedly refused to help with his funeral and physically attacked her sister-in-law just days after his death.

    “I will never forget the look in her eyes when she attacked me that Sunday morning,” Amy Richins told a packed Third District courtroom on Monday. “It took four people to pull her off me that day.”

    “I never knew evil like this existed.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Dead’ Woman Wakes In Coffin At Her Own Funeral

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    MANHUNT: Kentucky Police Officer Shot By ‘High-Powered Rifle’ While Sitting In Patrol Car

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    The Best Credit Cards With Travel Insurance of June 2023

    Jun 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Dead’ Woman Wakes In Coffin At Her Own Funeral

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    MANHUNT: Kentucky Police Officer Shot By ‘High-Powered Rifle’ While Sitting In Patrol Car

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    The Best Credit Cards With Travel Insurance of June 2023

    Jun 12, 2023
    News

    Truck Driver Killed In I-95 Collapse In Philadelphia ID’ed

    Jun 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy