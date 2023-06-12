Prince Andrew Won’t Leave Royal Home in Case He Gets Permanently Evicted

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prince Andrew is reportedly determined to stay in his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, while roof repairs are being done because he fears being permanently evicted if he leaves.

Andrew, who shares the property with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and who has reportedly paid for the roof repairs himself, fears he won’t be able to afford the upkeep of Royal Lodge once brother King Charles cuts his £249,000 ($311,000) annual allowance. “It’s become farcical,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete, and he has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave.”

