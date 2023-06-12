PHILADELPHIA – Human remains were recovered from the wreckage of the collapse of the Interstate 95 overpass. The overpass collapsed on Sunday after a tanker truck erupted into flames beneath it.

The remnants of the collapsed structure were cleared away in the early hours of Monday, although some debris still remained on the street.

City officials have refrained from revealing any details regarding the driver. Officials, in a briefing held on Monday, stated that the driver lost control of the truck while navigating a curve on an exit ramp from Route 95.

According to a report from WPVI, human remains were discovered in the rig and the driver was identified as Nathaniel Moody. Moody was employed by an unidentified trucking company based in Pennsauken and was an experienced driver, the report said.

The truck was transporting 8,500 gallons of 87-octane fuel when it became engulfed in flames.

The investigation continues.

The post Truck Driver Killed In I-95 Collapse In Philadelphia ID’ed appeared first on Breaking911.