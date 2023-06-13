OLIVE HILL, Ky. – Authorities were seeking a suspect following the shooting of a police officer on Monday afternoon in Carter County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident occurred in the vicinity of Scott Street in Olive Hill. Investigators believe that the officer, who was seated in his vehicle at the time, was targeted and struck in the arm by a high-powered rifle.

Following the shooting, the injured officer was airlifted to a hospital in the Huntington area, WCHS reported. No details have been released regarding his or her condition.

The Ashland branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has been dispatched to the scene to assist with the investigation.

@ATFLouisville’s Ashland Office is responding to Olive Hill, Ky. after a police officer was shot this afternoon. We do not have any additional information at this time, or a physical description of the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/YRCVk2dzb6

— ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) June 12, 2023

At this point, no information is immediately available regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect.

As a precautionary measure, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents in Olive Hill.

The post MANHUNT: Kentucky Police Officer Shot By ‘High-Powered Rifle’ While Sitting In Patrol Car appeared first on Breaking911.