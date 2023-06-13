Tue. Jun 13th, 2023

    Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Died at Home Mid-Childbirth, Coroner Finds

    Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Died at Home Mid-Childbirth, Coroner Finds

    Dylan Martinez/Reuters

    Just over a month after Tori Bowie, the champion American sprinter who won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games, was found dead in her Florida home at age 32, a medical examiner reportedly found that she died from complications of childbirth.

    Bowie’s autopsy, performed by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office of Florida, revealed that she was “undergoing labor” when she died, according to a copy of the report obtained by TMZ Sports. The athlete was roughly eight months pregnant, and was carrying a “well developed fetus,” according to USA Today Sports, which also reviewed the report.

    Her death was ruled due to natural causes, according to the report.

