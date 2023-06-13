The Best Credit Cards With Trip Delay Insurance of June 2023

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The travel industry is intrinsically unpredictable. From inclement weather to mechanical issues to absent crew members, there are many reasons why your trip may not commence at its scheduled time of departure. And now with labor shortages and weather causing even more disruptions, your credit card’s travel insurance can be more valuable than ever.

Trip delay insurance covers you (and often family members traveling with you) for expenses like meals, transportation, lodging, medication, and toiletries. For example, if your flight is delayed by more than six hours, some travel rewards credit cards will reimburse you up to $500 in “reasonable expenses” such as:

An Uber or other transportation from the airport to a hotelA one-night hotel reservationA meal at a nearby restaurant

I’ve (unfortunately) used this benefit a handful of times, and it’s saved me hundreds. Just note that you must use your qualifying card to pay for your fare — even if that means simply paying taxes and fees on an award flight.

Trip delay insurance applies to more than just flights. You’re eligible for coverage whenever you book a “common carrier” — defined as “any land, water, or air conveyance that operates under a valid license to transport passengers for hire and requires purchasing a ticket before travel begins.” As long as it’s not a taxi, limo, commuter rail, bus, or rental car, you’re likely covered.

Below are the best travel credit cards for trip delay insurance. Even if you don’t travel regularly, you should be using one of these cards to reserve your travel, because trip delay insurance will eventually come in handy.

We’re focused here on the rewards and perks that come with each card. These cards won’t be worth it if you’re paying interest or late fees. When using a credit card, it’s important to pay your balance in full each month, make payments on time, and only spend what you can afford to pay.

Compare the Best Travel Credit Cards With Trip Delay Insurance

Best Credit Cards With Trip Delay Insurance

Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Product Name Only: Best credit card for all-around travel protectionCapital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only: Best Capital One card for all-around travel protectionChase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Product Name Only: Best beginner credit card for travel protectionThe World Of Hyatt Credit Card – Product Name Only: Best Hyatt credit card for travel protectionUnited℠ Explorer Card – Product Name Only: Best United credit card for travel protection with a low annual feeThe Platinum Card® from American Express – Product Name Only: Best Amex card for all-around travel protectionMarriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card – Product Name Only: Best Marriott credit card for travel protectionHilton Honors American Express Aspire Card – Product Name Only: Best Hilton credit card for travel protectionMarriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card – Product Name Only: Best no annual fee credit card for travel protection

See our picks for the best credit cards »

Methodology: How we chose the best credit cards for trip delay insurance

Personal Finance Insider chose the top credit cards for trip delay insurance based on:

The amount of money you’ll receive in the event of a delayThe amount of time it takes for trip delay insurance to kick in

Many cards offer identical trip delay insurance, so we’ve also considered the overall value each credit card offers — from heightened welcome bonuses to ongoing benefits that handily offset each card’s annual fee.

To learn more about our methodology, read our post on how we rate credit cards at Insider.

Why you should trust our recommendations

Insider’s credit card editorial staff is separate from the business side of Insider. Our credit card reviews are not motivated by money. We will tell you truthfully if a card is good or poor.

Trip Delay Credit Card Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the difference between trip delay insurance and trip cancellation/interruption insurance?

The difference between trip delay insurance and trip cancellation/interruption insurance is substantial. Trip delay insurance covers you after your trip has begun, and you’re either in transit to your destination or you’re headed home. If something happens that severely delays your flight, or if you miss a connection that puts you several hours behind schedule, you may be eligible for hundreds of dollars in compensation for “reasonable expenses” via trip delay insurance.

Trip cancellation insurance covers you before your trip even begins. If a covered hazard arises that prevents you from going on your trip (think car accident on the way to the airport, death in the family, etc.) you may be reimbursed for non-refundable travel. This does not give you the freedom to cancel your trip simply because you’ve decided not to go.

Trip interruption insurance covers you during your trip (in other words, the part between your commute, covered by trip delay insurance). Some examples that would trigger trip interruption include:

You get very sick during your trip and must return homeSevere weather causes you to leave earlyYour hotel is “uninhabitable”

What does trip delay insurance cover?

Trip delay insurance tends to cover you (and your family traveling with you) for things like hotel stays, food, transportation, toiletries, and medication. You’ll be covered for travel on any “common carrier”, which includes things like airlines and cruises. Some covered hazards for trip delay insurance include equipment failure, inclement weather, labor strikes, and hijacking. Your coverage may vary slightly depending on which card you have.

Some credit cards offer trip delay insurance that activates after just six hours. More commonly, the insurance will activate after 12 hours.

Are cards with trip delay insurance worth it?

Credit cards with trip delay insurance are worth it. Trip delay insurance should be one of the biggest factors when choosing your travel credit card. If you travel with regularity, the benefit can save you many hundreds of dollars each year — particularly in the current era of mayhem within the travel industry. Flight delays and cancellations are becoming common occurrences.

Do I have to pay with my card to be covered?

Yes, you have to pay for the entire fare with your eligible card to be covered. However, you can still use miles and points to reserve your flight. As long as you pay the entire cash portion of your fare (the taxes and fees), your card will cover your trip.

Is Chase trip delay insurance better than Amex trip delay insurance?

Many cards from both Amex and Chase offer similar trip delay insurance — though there appears to be one standout difference in the terms: American Express requires that you book round-trip travel, and Chase does not. According to American Express, a covered trip “may consist of roundtrip, one-way, or combinations of roundtrip and one-way tickets with Common Carrier(s).” However, it also specifies that the trip “ends when the Eligible Traveler returns by Common Carrier to the city of departure.”

Best credit card for all-around travel protection

Chase Sapphire Reserve

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is the gold standard of trip delay insurance. After just six hours of delay — or any delay that requires an overnight stay — you’re eligible for up to $500 in covered expenses per ticket. You and those traveling with you (a spouse and dependent children under 22) are covered.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® comes with a Chase Sapphire Reserve® annual fee. Still, it’s a favorite among the travel community for its well-rounded offerings of top-tier travel coverages such as baggage delay insurance and primary car rental insurance. The card also provides excellent travel benefits, such as:

Up to $300 in annual travel statement credits (offsets the first $300 in travel you purchase each year with the card)Airport lounge access (Priority Pass Select, Chase Sapphire lounges, and the Chase Sapphire Terrace at Austin airport)Up to $100 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application fee creditTwo years of complimentary Lyft Pink All Access membership (worth $199 per year)

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is offering a welcome bonus of Chase Sapphire Reserve®. Insider estimates Chase Ultimate Rewards® points value to be 1.8 cents each, on average. That makes this bonus worth around Chase Sapphire Reserve® in travel. Read our guide to the best ways to use Chase points.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns 5 points per dollar on air travel and 10 points per dollar on hotels and car rentals purchased through the Chase Travel Portal (after earning the $300 travel credit). It also earns 3 points per dollar on dining and all other travel purchases.

Best Capital One credit card for all-around travel protection

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is Capital One’s first premium credit card. It’s a Visa Infinite card (similar to the Chase Sapphire Reserve®), and benefits from extremely generous trip delay insurance***. You’ll get up to $500 per ticket in covered expenses after a delay of six hours or more. Those eligible for this insurance are your spouse and dependent children under age 22.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card incurs a Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card annual fee, but comes with benefits like:

Primary rental car insurance and baggage delay insurance***Up to $300 per year in statement credits toward Capital One Travel bookings10,000 bonus miles after each account anniversary (worth at least $100)Airport lounge access (Priority Pass Select, Plaza Premium, and Capital One lounges)Access to upscale hotels and elite-like benefits through Capital One’s new Premier CollectionA free subscription to PRIOR, a luxury travel booking service

This card currently offers Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. That’s worth at least Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card in travel based on Insider’s valuation of Capital One miles — and much more if you know how to use Capital One transfer partners for fancy airplane seats and luxury hotels.

When you book travel through the Capital One Travel portal, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card will earn 10 miles per dollar on hotels and 5 miles per dollar on flights. You’ll earn 2 miles per dollar on all other purchases.

Best beginner credit card for travel protection

Chase Sapphire Preferred

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is the best beginner travel credit card on the market because of its easy-to-use rewards, high-quality travel benefits, and manageable Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card annual fee. The card reimburses you for up to $500 per ticket for reasonable expenses when your flight is delayed by 12 hours or more, or if you’re required to stay overnight. Family members are covered — that is, your spouse/domestic partner and any dependent children under age 26.

You’ll also receive perks like:

Primary rental car insuranceBaggage delay insuranceUp to $50 in annual statement credits toward hotel stays booked through Chase10% anniversary point bonus

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. That’s worth an average of Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card in travel, based on Insider’s points and miles valuations.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns Chase points at the following rates:

5 points per dollar for all travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards3 points per dollar for dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout, and dining out 3 points per dollar with select streaming services3 points per dollar for online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs)

Any other travel purchases earn 2 points per dollar, and all other eligible purchases earn 1 point per dollar.

Best Hyatt credit card for travel protection

World of Hyatt Card

The World Of Hyatt Credit Card offers the same trip delay insurance you’ll find on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. If your travel plans are delayed more than 12 hours or require an overnight stay, you and your family (spouse/domestic partner and dependent children under age 26) can be reimbursed for necessary expenses, such as meals and lodging, up to $500 per ticket.

The card comes with an annual fee of The World Of Hyatt Credit Card, and also offers:

Additional travel coverages (such as car rental insurance and baggage delay insurance)One free night at a Category 1 through 4 Hyatt hotel after each account anniversary (potentially worth hundreds of dollars)Another free night at a Category 1 through 4 Hyatt hotel after spending $15,000 in a calendar yearFive elite night credits toward Hyatt elite status — and the ability to earn two additional credits for every $5,000 you spend in a calendar yearAutomatic Hyatt Discoverist elite status

If you’re a Hyatt enthusiast, this is an excellent card to consider. Its current welcome bonus is The World Of Hyatt Credit Card. That’s worth up to The World Of Hyatt Credit Card in hotel stays, based on Insider’s valuations — but it’s not difficult to receive more value from them if you know the best ways to use Hyatt points.

The World Of Hyatt Credit Card earns:

4 bonus points per dollar on Hyatt stays and experiences2 points per dollar on dining, flights purchased directly from the airline, fitness and gym memberships, and local transit and commuting

The card earns 1 point per dollar on all other eligible purchases.

Best United credit card for travel protection with a low annual fee

Chase United Explorer

With the United℠ Explorer Card, trip delay insurance will activate after a delay of 12 hours or more, or if your delay requires an overnight stay. You and your family will be covered for up to $500 per ticket for covered expenses.

The United℠ Explorer Card has such well-rounded benefits that we consider it to be one of the best travel cards on the market. For an annual fee of United℠ Explorer Card, you’ll get perks like:

Free first checked bag on United flights (you must pay with the card)Priority boarding with UnitedTwo United Club one-time passes after each cardmember anniversaryNEXUS, Global Entry, or TSA PreCheck application fee creditImproved award seat availability

This United card currently offers a limited-time elevated welcome bonus of United℠ Explorer Card. That’s worth around United℠ Explorer Card in flights, based on Insider’s valuations. Read our guide to using United miles to understand how powerful they can be.

The United℠ Explorer Card earns bonus miles in a few categories. Here’s what you’ll get:

2 miles per dollar on eligible United purchases2 miles per dollar on dining and hotel stays booked directly with the hotel1 mile per dollar on everything else

If you’re interested in earning United miles, you may do better collecting Chase Ultimate Rewards points instead. You can transfer them to United at a 1:1 ratio, and they’re much easier to earn with cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Best Amex card for all-around travel protection

Amex Platinum

The Platinum Card® from American Express provides above-average trip delay insurance. When booking round-trip travel, coverage will kick in after just six hours of delay. You’ll be reimbursed for up to $500 in reasonable expenses per ticket for you and any family members traveling with you — that is, a spouse/domestic partner and unmarried dependent children up to age 19 (or full-time students at an accredited college or university under age 26).

You can use this benefit no more than twice per consecutive 12-month period.

The The Platinum Card® from American Express charges an annual fee of The Platinum Card® from American Express — a bit intimidating for many, but its ongoing benefits can easily offset that cost. Here are just a few annual statement credits that come with the card:

Up to $200 in Uber Cash each calendar year**Comprehensive airport lounge access (Priority Pass**, Centurion lounges, etc.)Up to $200 in airline fee credits** each calendar yearUp to $200 in credits per year toward prepaid hotel bookings through Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts or The Hotel Collection (minimum two-night stay)$12.95 in credits each month toward Walmart+ membership

The The Platinum Card® from American Express offers The Platinum Card® from American Express. Insider values Amex Membership Rewards points at 1.8 cents each, on average. That means you can get about The Platinum Card® from American Express in value from the 100,000-point bonus.

The The Platinum Card® from American Express earns:

5 points per dollar on airfare purchased directly through the airline and on flights and hotels booked through Amex Travel (up to $500,000 per year, beginning January 1, 2021)1 point per dollar on everything else

If you want to more efficiently earn Amex Membership Rewards points for everyday spending, consider the American Express® Gold Card, which earns 4 points per dollar at restaurants and on up to $25,000 spent at U.S. supermarkets each calendar year (then 1x).

Best Marriott credit card for travel protection

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant

When you book round-trip travel with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, trip delay insurance will trigger after a delay of six hours or more. You’re entitled to $500 in reasonable expenses per ticket for you and any family members traveling with you (spouse/domestic partner and unmarried dependent children up to age 19 or full-time students at an accredited college or university under age 26). You can file two claims per 12-month period.

This card charges an annual fee of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card per year — but it’s worth the price tag for anyone who frequently stays with Marriott. You’ll get perks like:

Up to $300 in annual statement credit for eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide (up to $25 per month)Annual free night award worth up to 85,000 points (potentially worth hundreds)25 elite night credits each calendar year (helpful if you’re trying to earn Platinum elite status or higher)Automatic Marriott Bonvoy Platinum elite status

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card is offering one of its highest welcome bonuses ever: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. Based on our valuation of Marriott points, that bonus is worth up to Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card in travel.

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card earns points at the following rates:

6 bonus points per dollar on eligible purchases at Marriott hotels3 points per dollar at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines2 points per dollar on all other purchases

Best Hilton credit card for travel protection

Amex Hilton Honors Aspire Card

The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card offers trip delay insurance after a delay of six hours. You’ll get up to $500 in reasonable expenses per ticket for you and family members traveling with you (spouse/domestic partner, as well as unmarried dependent children up to age 19 or full-time students at an accredited college or university under age 26). Your travel must be round-trip. You can use this benefit up to twice per 12-month period.

This is one of the few cards that receive a full five-star review from Insider. Its benefits so dramatically outweigh its Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card annual fee that it’s worth keeping year after year:

Free reward night award at any Hilton property worldwide (potentially worth $1,000+)Up to $250 annual credit valid at Hilton resortsUp to $250 annual airline incidental fee credit**Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership** (worth at least $429)Hilton Diamond elite status (the highest status you can earn)

Plus, the card offers Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. Per Insider’s valuation of Hilton points, that’s worth Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card in Hilton hotel stays — though it’s possible to get quite a bit more value if you know the best ways to redeem Hilton points.

The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card offers generous bonus categories:

14 points per dollar with eligible Hilton purchases7 points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or via American Express Travel, on car rentals booked directly with select car rental companies, and at eligible U.S. restaurants3 points per dollar on every other eligible purchase

Best no annual fee credit card for travel protection

Marriott Bonvoy Bold

The Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card is a no-annual-fee travel credit card with trip delay insurance that punches in the same weight class as many Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card-annual-fee cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

If your trip is delayed by more than 12 hours, or requires an overnight stay, you and your immediate family are eligible for up to $500 per passenger in reasonable expenses. Family members include your spouse/domestic partner and any legally dependent children under the age of 26. You can only use the benefit once per person per covered trip.

For a no-annual-fee card, you’ll also receive great delayed baggage insurance: up to $100 per day (maximum of five days) once your bag is delayed more than six hours.

As for Marriott-centric benefits, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card’s only noteworthy benefit is 15 annual elite night credits — a big help toward achieving Marriott elite status. The card’s current elevated bonus is Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card. Per Insider’s valuations, that’s worth up to Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card in travel. Read our guide to redeeming Marriott points for secrets as to how you can get much more value from this bonus.

The Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card is not a great card to use for spending. It earns:

3 bonus points per dollar at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels2 points per dollar on other travel purchases1 point per dollar on everything else

If you stay with Marriott even a couple of times per year, consider opening a card like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card instead. Its bonus is bigger, its benefits are stronger, and you’ll earn significantly more rewards for your spending.

Read the original article on Business Insider