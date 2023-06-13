WH Press Sec. Violated Hatch Act Numerous Times, Watchdog Says

WASHINGTON – According to a government watchdog agency, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated a law designed to prevent federal employees from using their positions to influence elections.

The Office of Special Counsel’s letter stated that Jean-Pierre’s repeated references to “mega MAGA Republicans” in the lead-up to the 2022 midterms were in violation of the Hatch Act.

KJP: “Mega MAGA Republicans do not believe in the rule of law. They refuse to accept the results of elections and they fan the flames of political violence.” pic.twitter.com/W4Pw4gUhI4

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

The agency deemed her remarks as an inappropriate attempt to sway the vote, NBC News reported.

However, despite finding Jean-Pierre in violation of the law, the Office of Special Counsel has chosen to close the matter without taking further action.

“[We] decided to close this matter without further action,” spokesperson Ana Galindo‐Marrone said. Adding, “[We] did not at the time believe that Ms. Jean‐Pierre’s remarks were prohibited.”

A spokesperson for the White House told NBC News in a statement, “As has been made clear throughout the administration, we take the law seriously and uphold the Hatch Act. We are reviewing this opinion.”

