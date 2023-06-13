Tue. Jun 13th, 2023

    News

    WH Press Sec. Violated Hatch Act Numerous Times, Watchdog Says

    By

    Jun 13, 2023 , , , , ,
    WH Press Sec. Violated Hatch Act Numerous Times, Watchdog Says

    WASHINGTON – According to a government watchdog agency, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated a law designed to prevent federal employees from using their positions to influence elections.

    The Office of Special Counsel’s letter stated that Jean-Pierre’s repeated references to “mega MAGA Republicans” in the lead-up to the 2022 midterms were in violation of the Hatch Act.

    KJP: “Mega MAGA Republicans do not believe in the rule of law. They refuse to accept the results of elections and they fan the flames of political violence.” pic.twitter.com/W4Pw4gUhI4

    — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

    The agency deemed her remarks as an inappropriate attempt to sway the vote, NBC News reported.

    However, despite finding Jean-Pierre in violation of the law, the Office of Special Counsel has chosen to close the matter without taking further action.

    “[We] decided to close this matter without further action,” spokesperson Ana Galindo‐Marrone said. Adding, “[We] did not at the time believe that Ms. Jean‐Pierre’s remarks were prohibited.”

    A spokesperson for the White House told NBC News in a statement, “As has been made clear throughout the administration, we take the law seriously and uphold the Hatch Act. We are reviewing this opinion.”

    The post WH Press Sec. Violated Hatch Act Numerous Times, Watchdog Says appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Medical Examiner Releases Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale’s Autopsy Report

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Apple is within a hair’s breadth of a historic $3 trillion valuation one week after unveiling its Vision Pro

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump buried a photo of her dad at his granddaughter’s Bat Mitzvah so deeply in her Instagram Stories you wouldn’t have known he was there unless you looked really hard

    Jun 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Medical Examiner Releases Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale’s Autopsy Report

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Apple is within a hair’s breadth of a historic $3 trillion valuation one week after unveiling its Vision Pro

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump buried a photo of her dad at his granddaughter’s Bat Mitzvah so deeply in her Instagram Stories you wouldn’t have known he was there unless you looked really hard

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Chelsea Peretti’s ‘First Time Female Director’ Is Manic Comedy Genius

    Jun 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy