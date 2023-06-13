Charles Barkley Jokes About Ditching ‘Titanic’ CNN: ‘Abort, Abort, Abort!’

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

NBA legend Charles Barkley joked on Saturday night that amid the recent upheaval at CNN, his friends have told him to “abort” his upcoming weekly show on the cable news network because it’s like he’s “jumping on the Titanic.”

Before he was ousted last week following a tumultuous 13-month tenure, one of Chris Licht’s big moves as CNN chief was to announce a new primetime show featuring Barkley and CBS morning host Gayle King. The series, titled King Charles, is set to debut this fall and is expected to air on Wednesday nights.

Barkley, who works for CNN’s corporate cousin TNT as a basketball analyst, popped up on NHL on TNT to help preview Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers. And he decided to have a bit of fun at CNN’s expense in the process.

