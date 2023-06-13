Michael Wolff Is All Over Jeffrey Epstein’s Date Book

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Gossipy provocateur and author Michael Wolff has long been accused of being too chummy with his highest-profile subjects, which at one point included Jeffrey Epstein. New documents obtained and reviewed by Confider reveal the extent to which the pair spent time together—even after Epstein was found guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

According to newly unearthed scheduling records and emails from the U.S. Virgin Islands attorney general, Wolff and Epstein (who were close in the late ’90s and early ’00s, at one point partnering up to try to buy New York magazine) had at least nine planned meetings between 2012 and 2015.

