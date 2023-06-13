Tue. Jun 13th, 2023

    News

    Michael Wolff Is All Over Jeffrey Epstein’s Date Book

    By

    Jun 13, 2023 , , ,
    Michael Wolff Is All Over Jeffrey Epstein’s Date Book

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

    Gossipy provocateur and author Michael Wolff has long been accused of being too chummy with his highest-profile subjects, which at one point included Jeffrey Epstein. New documents obtained and reviewed by Confider reveal the extent to which the pair spent time together—even after Epstein was found guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

    According to newly unearthed scheduling records and emails from the U.S. Virgin Islands attorney general, Wolff and Epstein (who were close in the late ’90s and early ’00s, at one point partnering up to try to buy New York magazine) had at least nine planned meetings between 2012 and 2015.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Medical Examiner Releases Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale’s Autopsy Report

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Apple is within a hair’s breadth of a historic $3 trillion valuation one week after unveiling its Vision Pro

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump buried a photo of her dad at his granddaughter’s Bat Mitzvah so deeply in her Instagram Stories you wouldn’t have known he was there unless you looked really hard

    Jun 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Medical Examiner Releases Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale’s Autopsy Report

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Apple is within a hair’s breadth of a historic $3 trillion valuation one week after unveiling its Vision Pro

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump buried a photo of her dad at his granddaughter’s Bat Mitzvah so deeply in her Instagram Stories you wouldn’t have known he was there unless you looked really hard

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Chelsea Peretti’s ‘First Time Female Director’ Is Manic Comedy Genius

    Jun 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy