Tue. Jun 13th, 2023

    Trump Advisers Quietly Worry Courthouse Protest Could Be a ‘Disaster’

    As Donald Trump prepares for his arraignment on Tuesday, his advisers are quietly expressing some concern that the pro-Trump protesters already assembling in front of the courthouse aren’t helping the former president’s case.

    Those closest to the ex-president pointed to a rally organized by the Trump-adoring activist Laura Loomer—and promoted by longtime Trump ally Roger Stone—as an event that could go very wrong.

    “Inside of this event, there is going to be a disaster,” a Trump confidant told The Daily Beast. “There are going to be people that come out that don’t want to be peaceful.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

