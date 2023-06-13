Trump Advisers Quietly Worry Courthouse Protest Could Be a ‘Disaster’

REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

As Donald Trump prepares for his arraignment on Tuesday, his advisers are quietly expressing some concern that the pro-Trump protesters already assembling in front of the courthouse aren’t helping the former president’s case.

Those closest to the ex-president pointed to a rally organized by the Trump-adoring activist Laura Loomer—and promoted by longtime Trump ally Roger Stone—as an event that could go very wrong.

“Inside of this event, there is going to be a disaster,” a Trump confidant told The Daily Beast. “There are going to be people that come out that don’t want to be peaceful.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.