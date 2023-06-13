Tue. Jun 13th, 2023

    Zendaya’s Rep Denies Report She Was Refused at Swanky Rome Restaurant

    Was Zendaya barred from a rooftop restaurant in Rome on Saturday for wearing a crop top? Not according to her team, who dismissed the claim as “completely false” and “a bald head lie” on Monday. Even the actor herself was seemingly roused to respond, posting through it by way of a meme that didn’t directly reference the report so much as mock it.

    The story originated from the Daily Mail, which sneeringly reported that the “ab-flashing star” had turned up to the Italian eatery Terrazza Borromini in “a black tube top and cargo pants” only to be turned away over “her and her party’s dress sense.” The tabloid noted that Zendaya looked “unimpressed during an interaction with the restaurant’s staff.”

    In a statement to The Daily Beast, Scott Newman, a spokesperson for the actor, said, “This is completely false—the group arrived at this restaurant and realized they had previously ate there [sic] last time they were in Rome.” He added that the entourage had left and gone somewhere else “as they wanted to try something new.”

