Pat Sajak Says He Is Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After 41 Seasons

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Pat Sajak will be retiring from Wheel of Fortune after the show’s 2023-24 season, the longtime host announced in a tweet Monday night.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” wrote Sajak, 76. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

A former Los Angeles weatherman, Sajak hosted a daytime edition of the game show on NBC from 1981 to 1989. He began hosting the syndicated evening version of the show with Vanna White in 1983.

Read more at The Daily Beast.