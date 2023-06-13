Pat Sajak Says He Is Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After 41 Seasons

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Pat Sajak will be retiring from Wheel of Fortune after the show’s 2023-24 season, the longtime host announced in a tweet Monday night.
“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” wrote Sajak, 76. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”
A former Los Angeles weatherman, Sajak hosted a daytime edition of the game show on NBC from 1981 to 1989. He began hosting the syndicated evening version of the show with Vanna White in 1983.