Tue. Jun 13th, 2023

    News

    Pat Sajak Says He Is Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After 41 Seasons

    By

    Jun 13, 2023 , , , , ,
    Pat Sajak Says He Is Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After 41 Seasons

    Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

    Pat Sajak will be retiring from Wheel of Fortune after the show’s 2023-24 season, the longtime host announced in a tweet Monday night.

    “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” wrote Sajak, 76. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

    A former Los Angeles weatherman, Sajak hosted a daytime edition of the game show on NBC from 1981 to 1989. He began hosting the syndicated evening version of the show with Vanna White in 1983.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Medical Examiner Releases Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale’s Autopsy Report

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Apple is within a hair’s breadth of a historic $3 trillion valuation one week after unveiling its Vision Pro

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump buried a photo of her dad at his granddaughter’s Bat Mitzvah so deeply in her Instagram Stories you wouldn’t have known he was there unless you looked really hard

    Jun 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Medical Examiner Releases Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale’s Autopsy Report

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Apple is within a hair’s breadth of a historic $3 trillion valuation one week after unveiling its Vision Pro

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Ivanka Trump buried a photo of her dad at his granddaughter’s Bat Mitzvah so deeply in her Instagram Stories you wouldn’t have known he was there unless you looked really hard

    Jun 13, 2023
    News

    Chelsea Peretti’s ‘First Time Female Director’ Is Manic Comedy Genius

    Jun 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy