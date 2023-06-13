California Parents Fear Far-Right Hijacking of School Board Meeting

Allen J. Schaben/ Los Angeles Times via Getty

A week after Proud Boys and other far-right figures descended on a California school board, parents in another district that has become a battleground in the culture wars fear violence could again unfold at a meeting set for Tuesday evening.

“I think that a bunch of outside instigators can show up. I think a bunch of inside instigators can show up,” said Christine Massa, a mother of three in Riverside County. “They tend to be violent. They tend to be nonsensical, to get in your face and scream. They tend to not want to have a seat on the table, they want to stand on the table.”

Massa opposes the conservative bent of the Temecula Valley school board, recently evidenced by president Joseph Komrosky describing Harvey Milk, California’s first openly gay politician, as a “pedophile” during a debate about social studies curriculum.

