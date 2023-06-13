11-Year-Old Dies After Losing Consciousness on Turkish Airlines Flight to New York

A tragic incident occurred on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York on Sunday, resulting in the loss of an 11-year-old girl’s life.

The pilot made an emergency landing in Budapest, Hungary, as a doctor on board attempted to help the girl.

According to the airline, emergency medical personnel promptly boarded the Airbus A330-300 but despite their tireless efforts, they were unable to save the young passenger.

“Our cabin crew made the announcement on the PA system for any doctors on board while the captain of the flight immediately diverted to Budapest,” a Turkish Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a doctor among our passengers attended the situation and performed heart massage, our cockpit crew made an emergency landing in Budapest.”

Turkish Airlines expressed their “deepest condolences” to the family. The girl’s family disembarked the aircraft, enabling the flight to resume its journey and ultimately arrive in New York.

Neither the airline nor Turkish or Hungarian authorities have released any details regarding the child’s nationality or the suspected cause of her death.

An investigation is ongoing.

