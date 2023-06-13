Medical Examiner Releases Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale’s Autopsy Report

NASHVILLE – According to an autopsy report released on Monday, the former student who carried out a mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville — resulting in the deaths of three children and three adults — died from gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and other parts of the body.

The report, issued by the medical examiner in Davidson County, stated that the manner of death for 28-year-old Audrey Hale was homicide. The autopsy revealed that Hale had sustained both gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma throughout the body.

On March 27, Hale, who identified as transgender, opened fire at the Covenant School before being fatally shot by law enforcement officers.

The release of the autopsy report coincides with an ongoing legal battle regarding the release of Hale’s manifesto, involving multiple groups.

The report mentioned that Hale was wearing a white shirt with handwritten words, drawings, and numbers on it. However, it did not specify the content of the writings. The autopsy report also noted handwritten words found on Hale’s bra.

A multi-page manifesto, writings and other journals were all found by investigators, officials said. Many believe the release of these documents would shed light on a possible motive.

Hale killed students (top, from left) William Kinney, Evelyn Dieckhaus and Hallie Scruggs, as well as (bottom, from left) Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce, and Mike Hill in the March shooting in Nashville. (NY Post)

