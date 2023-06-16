Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    News

    Chechen Leader’s Right Hand Man Wounded in Ukraine

    By

    Jun 14, 2023 , , , ,
    Chechen Leader’s Right Hand Man Wounded in Ukraine

    Chingis Kondarov/Reuters

    Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s right-hand man Adam Delimkhanov has been wounded amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Russian media.

    Amid unconfirmed reports circulating in Ukrainian media that the Chechen lawmaker had been killed, the Russian Defense Ministry’s “Zvezda” Telegram channel quoted the State Duma as confirming Delimkhanov had been injured. No further details were immediately available on the severity of his injuries.

    Bizarrely, Kadyrov took to Telegram to admit that he can’t get a hold of Delimkhanov and has no idea where he is. And in a wild plot twist, the Chechen leader who for months has cheered on the killing of Ukrainians is now appealing to Ukrainian authorities for help.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Top GOP Senate Recruit Faces Lawsuit Over Wild Plane Crash

    Jun 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy