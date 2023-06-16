Chechen Leader’s Right Hand Man Wounded in Ukraine

Chingis Kondarov/Reuters

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s right-hand man Adam Delimkhanov has been wounded amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Russian media.

Amid unconfirmed reports circulating in Ukrainian media that the Chechen lawmaker had been killed, the Russian Defense Ministry’s “Zvezda” Telegram channel quoted the State Duma as confirming Delimkhanov had been injured. No further details were immediately available on the severity of his injuries.

Bizarrely, Kadyrov took to Telegram to admit that he can’t get a hold of Delimkhanov and has no idea where he is. And in a wild plot twist, the Chechen leader who for months has cheered on the killing of Ukrainians is now appealing to Ukrainian authorities for help.

