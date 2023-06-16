Kevin McCarthy’s Temporary Success Now Sets Up His Final Failure Later

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters
After a week-long battle where conservatives brought the House floor to a standstill, Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally struck a deal with Freedom Caucus members on Tuesday to get the House moving again.
But the temporary win for McCarthy may ultimately come at a much bigger cost—like when House Republicans are forced to fold on a spending deal in the fall. And it may be McCarthy who’s left holding the bag in the end.
For now, McCarthy is taking the resolution as a win. He struck a deal Tuesday where conservatives would stop voting against the procedural motions that bring bills to the floor in exchange for writing spending bills at budget levels from two years ago.