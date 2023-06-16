Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Kevin McCarthy’s Temporary Success Now Sets Up His Final Failure Later

    Jun 14, 2023
    Kevin McCarthy’s Temporary Success Now Sets Up His Final Failure Later

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    After a week-long battle where conservatives brought the House floor to a standstill, Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally struck a deal with Freedom Caucus members on Tuesday to get the House moving again.

    But the temporary win for McCarthy may ultimately come at a much bigger cost—like when House Republicans are forced to fold on a spending deal in the fall. And it may be McCarthy who’s left holding the bag in the end.

    For now, McCarthy is taking the resolution as a win. He struck a deal Tuesday where conservatives would stop voting against the procedural motions that bring bills to the floor in exchange for writing spending bills at budget levels from two years ago.

