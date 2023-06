NNA – Former Minister Jihad Azour issued the following statement in the wake of the 12th presidential election session:

ldquo;I express my thankfulness and gratitude to all the MPs who trusted me and voted for me in the first round today. I hope this new scene will encourage convergence to save Lebanon from the prevailing crises, by means of respecting the choice of the parliamentary majority.quot;

