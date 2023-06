NNA – Member of Parliament, Strida Geagea, on Wednesday confirmed in the wake of the 12th presidential election session that ldquo;the votes cast totaled 127, not 128.rdquo;

quot;Wersquo;ve asked of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to consider a re-vote, but he refused to do so. What happened is neither appropriate for us nor for parliament; therefore, this session is considered unconstitutional,rdquo; MP Geagea said.nbsp;

=========R.H.