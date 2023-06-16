Berri announces vote count outcome, adjourns session after loss of quorum

NNA – The count of votes during the parliament#39;s twelfth session to elect a new president of the republic has ended.

Afterwards, Speaker of the House Nabih Berri announced the outcome as follows:nbsp;

Jihad Azour received 59 votes, Sleiman Frangieh received 51 votes, Ziad Baroud received 7 votes, ldquo;The New Lebanonrdquo; received 8 votes, Joseph Aoun received one vote, one lawmaker cast a blank ballot, and one ballot was annulled.

Meanwhile, Speaker Berri adjourned the session after losing quorum.nbsp;

R.H.