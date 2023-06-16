Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri announces vote count outcome, adjourns session after loss of quorum

    By

    Jun 14, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The count of votes during the parliament#39;s twelfth session to elect a new president of the republic has ended.

    Afterwards, Speaker of the House Nabih Berri announced the outcome as follows:nbsp;

    Jihad Azour received 59 votes, Sleiman Frangieh received 51 votes, Ziad Baroud received 7 votes, ldquo;The New Lebanonrdquo; received 8 votes, Joseph Aoun received one vote, one lawmaker cast a blank ballot, and one ballot was annulled.

    Meanwhile, Speaker Berri adjourned the session after losing quorum.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: African leaders arrive in Ukraine in self-proclaimed bid to broker peace

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Ryanair fired its chief pilot after an investigation found he harassed junior female pilots and altered flight schedules to fly alongside them, reports say

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    Top GOP Senate Recruit Faces Lawsuit Over Wild Plane Crash

    Jun 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy