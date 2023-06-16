UN’s Wronecka: Lebanon’s leaders, parliamentarians need to take urgent steps to ensure election of President

NNA – UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, on Wednesday resorted to Twitter to comment on the 12 presidential election session.nbsp;

ldquo;Another inconclusive presidential election session today in Parliament. Lebanonrsquo;s leaders and parliamentarians need to take urgent steps to ensure the election of a President in the interest of their country and people. The prolonged vacuum undermines Lebanonrsquo;s democratic practices and further delays the long overdue reforms and solutions needed to steer the country back to a path of recovery,rdquo; Wronecka tweeted.nbsp;

