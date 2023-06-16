Death toll rises to 106 after Nigeria boat disaster

NNA -nbsp;The death toll from a Nigeria riverboat disaster has risen to 106 people as rescue teams continued to search for more survivors, police said on Wednesday.

The boat, carrying around 250 passengers travelling from a wedding, capsized in the early hours of Monday in north-central Kwara state.

quot;One part of the boat by the engine side collapsed where water penetrated the boat, which ultimately led to the boat capsizing,quot; Kwara police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said in a statement.

quot;All efforts to draw the attention of the villagers hosting the wedding ceremony for assistance by the persons in the boat proved abortive, leading to the deaths of about one hundred and six people.quot; — AFP

nbsp;

==================== L.Y