NNA – quot;Maradaquot; Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, on Wednesday thanked via his Twitter account Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, and all the MPs who voted for him. He also appreciated their trust.nbsp;

ldquo;I also respect the opinion of the MPs who did not vote for me, yet this is a motive for constructive dialogue with everyone,rdquo; Frangieh tweeted.nbsp;

R.H.