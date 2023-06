NNA – Ukraine said Wednesday that Russian shelling of a car in northeast Ukraine, near the border with Russia, a day earlier had left six people dead.

quot;On June 13, Russia struck an UAZ (truck) on the Seredyna-Buda territory,quot; Ukraine#39;s general prosecutor#39;s office said, referring to a border village in the Sumy region. quot;As a result of the strike, six people died,quot; including four forestry workers. — AFP

